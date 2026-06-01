MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria shares first update post breast cancer surgery

MasterChef winner and celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria shared a health update with her followers after undergoing surgery, reassuring fans that she is safe and recovering.

Pankaj Bhadouria has her breast cancer surgery

Taking to her social media story, she shared a photograph showing herself resting in a hospital bed. The update, which seemed to be posted by her team, read, “She’s Out — She’s Safe. Surgery successful. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria is resting and recovering. She loves you all.”

Fans and followers were further informed to leave messages for the chef, with the note adding that she would read them once she wakes up.