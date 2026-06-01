Suman Kalyanpur passes away at 89; Maharashtra leaders mourn legendary singer’s death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid tribute to legendary playback singer Suman Kalyanpur following her demise at the age of 89.

Eknath Shinde, Nitin Gadkari mourn the loss of legendary singer Suman Kalyanpur

The leaders took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the loss of the veteran singer.

Nitin Gadkari wrote, “The news of the passing of Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur, the popular, legendary, and senior playback singer in the Indian music world, is extremely heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to her. Suman Kalyanpur’s departure is a great loss to the Indian music world. In Marathi, Hindi, and many other languages, she immortalized thousands of songs with her voice.”

He added, “Popular Marathi songs like Ketakichya Bani Tithe, Sang Kadhi Kalnar Tula, Nimbonyachya Jhadamaghe in Sumanji's sweet voice are still on the lips of music lovers today. Her unparalleled contribution to the Indian music field is immense. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to Sumanji’s near and dear ones to recover from this sorrow. Om Shanti.”