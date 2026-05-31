Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marry at a London town hall ahead of lavish three-day celebrations in Italy

Dua Lipa is married! The No Lie singer married actor Callum Turner ahead of their planned three-day wedding celebration in Italy. The couple reportedly exchanged vows during a private civil ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 30.
Photos published by a British daily showed the newlyweds leaving the venue together the following day. For the occasion, Lipa embraced vintage-inspired bridal elegance in a tailored white couture blazer by Schiaparelli. The structured jacket featured an hourglass silhouette, tortoiseshell buttons, and a plunging neckline, paired with a coordinating midi skirt that incorporated a subtle high-low hem.
Complementing the classic look, Lipa wore white pointed-toe stilettos from Christian Louboutin, matching gloves, and a wide-brimmed white hat. She carried a bouquet of yellow and pink flowers while accessorizing with a diamond Serpenti choker necklace and diamond stud earrings from Bvlgari. Her beauty look featured softly styled dark hair, smoky eye makeup, and a muted mauve lip, enhancing the Old Hollywood-inspired aesthetic.
Turner opted for a classic navy suit, paired with a matching shirt and tie, finishing the look with black leather dress shoes. The actor was photographed holding hands with his new wife as they departed the ceremony.
Engagement speculation first emerged in late 2024 when Lipa shared photos on Instagram wearing a prominent gold-and-diamond ring. After months of rumors, she officially confirmed the engagement in an interview in June 2025.
She explained that Turner designed the ring with the help of her best friends and sister, Rina Lipa. "I’m obsessed with it," Dua said. "It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”
Dua and Callum were first linked in January 2024. They met at The River Cafe in London after being introduced by the restaurant's co-founder, and started dating shortly after.