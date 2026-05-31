Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marry at a London town hall ahead of lavish three-day celebrations in Italy

Engagement speculation first emerged in late 2024 when Lipa shared photos on Instagram wearing a prominent gold-and-diamond ring. After months of rumors, she officially confirmed the engagement in an interview in June 2025.

She explained that Turner designed the ring with the help of her best friends and sister, Rina Lipa. "I’m obsessed with it," Dua said. "It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Dua and Callum were first linked in January 2024. They met at The River Cafe in London after being introduced by the restaurant's co-founder, and started dating shortly after.