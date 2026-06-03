Peabo Bryson, known for duets from Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast, has died at 75

Internationally celebrated for his Disney classics, Peabo also built a career over five decades as one of R&B’s premier balladeers, recording hits including Feel the Fire, I’m So Into You and Can You Stop the Rain.

“For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments,” the family’s statement said. “His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration.”

Born and raised in South Carolina, the singer, songwriter and balladeer launched his career with the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display in the 1970s. Shortly afterward, Atlanta label Bang Records signed him as a solo artiste.

He recorded for Capitol, Elektra and Columbia Records and became one of music’s most sought-after duet partners. Aside from Belle and Dion, he also collaborated with artists including Roberta Flack and Natalie Cole.

His duet with Flack, Tonight, I Celebrate My Love, became one of the defining love songs of the 1980s, while If Ever You’re in My Arms Again helped expand his audience beyond R&B radio. He later scored No. 1 R&B hits with Show & Tell and Can You Stop the Rain.

Beyond music, Bryson appeared in stage productions including Raisin, The Wiz and Porgy and Bess. In 2018, he returned with Stand for Love, his 21st studio album, produced by hitmaking duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.