Shilpa Shinde confesses to making false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name after playing the gullible character of Angoori Bhabhi, has made a startling revelation about her dispute during her exit from the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.

Woh jhoot tha: Shilpa Shinde on sexual harassment allegations against producer

She said that the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against the show’s producer were false, as she said ‘woh jhoot tha’ during a conversation in Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast.

Speaking candidly about the controversy in the podcast, Shilpa said that she had resorted to filing the complaint because she felt she had no other option at the time and was seeking a way out of the situation.

“Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kardiya tha kiyunki mere pass koi rasssta nahi tha aur tab main uss main se nikli hun settle hoke,” she said.