Camila Cabello and billionaire boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub split after over a year together

Camila Cabello is single again. After nearly a year and a half together, the 29-year-old singer and her 40-year-old billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, have called it quits.

Pop star Camila Cabello and luxury heir Henry Junior Chalhoub go their separate ways

According to sources close to both, the breakup wasn’t dramatic. They just grew apart. Reports say Camila and Henry had an open chat about their future, realised their lives had drifted, and decided to go separate ways. They had some great times together, though romance didn’t work out for them in the long run.