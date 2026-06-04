Camila Cabello and billionaire boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub split after over a year together

Camila Cabello is single again. After nearly a year and a half together, the 29-year-old singer and her 40-year-old billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, have called it quits.
According to sources close to both, the breakup wasn’t dramatic. They just grew apart. Reports say Camila and Henry had an open chat about their future, realised their lives had drifted, and decided to go separate ways. They had some great times together, though romance didn’t work out for them in the long run.
The couple started sparking romance rumours back in November 2024 after they were seen at a fashion afterparty in Saudi Arabia together. Then, they seemed to confirm things by going on what looked like a super romantic trip to St. Barts in January 2025. The Havana singer really opened up in July of that same year, when she posted pictures from Ibiza, showing off her hand holding his with the caption that she was “falling in love.”
They were last seen together at the Coachella music festival in April 2026, walking hand-in-hand around the event where she did a surprise appearance on stage.
Her new guy, Henry, hails from the family behind the Dubai-based Chalhoub Group, a business giant handling top-notch brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Christian Louboutin all around the world. Before him, she had a series of starts and stops with musician Shawn Mendes, which ended for good in 2023. Even though she’s traditionally very private about her personal life, this particular star has been known to pour her intense feelings into her music.