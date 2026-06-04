Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76 after prolonged illness

Over 20 years, he made a number of successful films. In 1986, Ilzaam introduced Govinda as a leading man and in 1992 Shola Aur Shabnam gave us Divya Bharti's first leading role. Aankhen's release in 1993 distinguished itself as being the greatest financial success of both films, which starred Govinda and Chunky Panday.

Pahlaj Nihalani worked with actors such as Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, and Govinda. As a producer, he created action films, comedies and family dramas. He produced the films Julie 2 in 2017 and Rangeela Raja in 2019 as well. He also served as president of the Association of Motion Picture and TV Program Producers for 29 years.

In January 2015, Pahlaj Nihalani became the CBFC chairperson, appointed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He stayed in this position until August 2017 but faced plenty of controversies. Pahlaj riled folks up when he circulated a list of 28 banned words for films.