Why inclined walk was key for Kriti Sanon’s first bikini scene in Cocktail 2

How Kriti Sanon's fitness trainer helped her look lean

The video then cuts to Karan explaining her fitness plan and how the actress went about with the plan. He said, “The brief for Cocktail 2 was different than anything done before for Kriti. For the first time, she was doing a bikini scene. We were training six times a week. We had to have our abs showing. She had to be super toned, super fit, super lean throughout the movie.”

He further mentioned, “And the kind of training we did for it for this time, with her nutrition, with her sleep, with her food, we included a lot of inclined walks. She was eating a high protein diet. We were in a sort of a deficit, but along with a lot of strength training and basically staying active throughout the day. I mean, it was a challenge, but as you can see, she pulled it off.”

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he furnished the details of the fitness plan, as he wrote, “When @kritisanon and I first had a chat, we didn’t just have a fitness goal we had a director’s vision to bring to life. She was stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2. And with that came something that pushed her harder than anything before her first ever bikini scene. That’s not just a physical challenge. That’s mental. That’s emotional. That’s showing up every single day even when you don’t feel like it. She had to be fit and lean, NOT SIZE ZERO! The brief was clear and uncompromising. Super lean. Super toned. Abs that actually show on camera. Strength that reads through the screen.”