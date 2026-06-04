YouTuber Sourav Joshi addresses separation rumours with cryptic update about wife Avantika Bhatt

Sourav Joshi, a well-known Indian YouTuber, now has fans guessing about his marriage to Avantika Bhatt. Recently, rumours popped up about them separating because Avantika hasn’t shown up in any of Sourav’s videos lately. Normally, she’s there all the time, but now her sudden absence is raising questions.
Sourav recently addressed the mounting speculation in a vlog but left his 40 million subscribers with more questions than answers. Neither confirming nor denying the divorce rumours, Sourav said, “Ek question jo har koi puch raha hai Avantika ke baare mein ki kahan hai, vlog mein kyun nahi aa rahi hai, kya ho gaya hai. Toh jo bhi hua hai, main aapko abhi nahi bata sakta. Jab woh cheez ho jaayegi complete, tab main aapko bata dunga.”
Still, things might not be as bad as they seem. Avantika actually shared a sweet video on her Instagram—which has 1.1 million followers—of the two of them back in May. Plus, she was spotted at an event celebrating Sourav reaching a new subscriber goal on YouTube. So, while some worry, others think these appearances mean the couple is still doing okay.
At 26, this vlogger from Someshwar went from a humble home to digital fame after starting his channel in 2017. After some academic issues, he succeeded with art-focused and family vlogs. Recently, he tied the knot with Avantika, the daughter of a famed astrologer, in a breathtaking Rishikesh ceremony. Describing it as a ”holy bond on the Ganges,” fans wait for him to decode his latest enigmatic post online.