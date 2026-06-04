YouTuber Sourav Joshi addresses separation rumours with cryptic update about wife Avantika Bhatt

Sourav Joshi, a well-known Indian YouTuber, now has fans guessing about his marriage to Avantika Bhatt. Recently, rumours popped up about them separating because Avantika hasn’t shown up in any of Sourav’s videos lately. Normally, she’s there all the time, but now her sudden absence is raising questions.

Fans question if all is well between Sourav Joshi and Avantika Bhatt after a recent vlog

Sourav recently addressed the mounting speculation in a vlog but left his 40 million subscribers with more questions than answers. Neither confirming nor denying the divorce rumours, Sourav said, “Ek question jo har koi puch raha hai Avantika ke baare mein ki kahan hai, vlog mein kyun nahi aa rahi hai, kya ho gaya hai. Toh jo bhi hua hai, main aapko abhi nahi bata sakta. Jab woh cheez ho jaayegi complete, tab main aapko bata dunga.”