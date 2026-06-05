Taylor Swift embraces her inner ‘Toy Story kid’ with new track for Toy Story 5

Grammy winner Taylor Swift has shared a note on writing and recording a song for Toy Story 5, describing the experience as both a “musical departure” and a feeling of “coming home.”
Taylor shared a video of herself from her younger days dressed as the Toy Story character Jessie. She went on to express her love for the franchise. She also said contributing to the film and writing for Jessie was a dream come true.
The Opalite hitmaker wrote in the caption, “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.”
“And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond (sic.),” she wrote. The singer thanked Andrew Stanton for imagining her for this.
“All those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.”
Taylor added, “By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now.”
Talking about the film franchise, it began in 1995 with the release of the animated feature film of the same name.
Toy Story revolves around a diverse group of toys featuring a classic cowboy doll named Sheriff Woody and a modern spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear.
It has six animated feature films, including Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4, Toy Story 5 and the spin-off film Lightyear.
The first Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer-generated imagery. The first two films were directed by John Lasseter, the third film by Lee Unkrich, the fourth film by Josh Cooley, the fifth film by Andrew Stanton, and Lightyear by Angus MacLane.