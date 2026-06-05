Taylor Swift embraces her inner ‘Toy Story kid’ with new track for Toy Story 5

Grammy winner Taylor Swift has shared a note on writing and recording a song for Toy Story 5, describing the experience as both a “musical departure” and a feeling of “coming home.”

Taylor Swift on creating a song for Toy Story 5

Taylor shared a video of herself from her younger days dressed as the Toy Story character Jessie. She went on to express her love for the franchise. She also said contributing to the film and writing for Jessie was a dream come true.

The Opalite hitmaker wrote in the caption, “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.”