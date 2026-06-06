Actor Salim Kumar under expert medical supervision in Kochi hospital

However, hospital authorities and family members have not released detailed information about his present medical condition.

Salim Kumar has been facing liver-related health issues for the past few years. The actor had earlier spoken about being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and clarified that the condition was not related to alcohol consumption but was a hereditary health issue. He had revealed that his brother, who never consumed tea, had also suffered from a similar condition.

Salim Kumar had also spoken about the emotional challenges he faced while dealing with his illness, including periods of isolation and personal struggles related to the deadly disease.

Known for his exceptional comic timing and natural style of acting, Salim Kumar has been one of the most popular and versatile performers in Malayalam cinema. Starting his career with comedy roles, he later established himself as a serious actor through powerful character portrayals. His performance in films across different genres earned him critical acclaim, and he went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Adaminte Makan Abu.

He has also been recognised with several state and film awards for his contribution to Malayalam cinema. The news of his hospitalisation has led to an outpouring of support from colleagues, fans and well-wishers, who have expressed hope for his recovery. Known for his liking for the Congress party, the hugely popular actor has time and again come out in support of the party, especially during the election times.