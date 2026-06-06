Anthony Head, television’s most trusted mentor, dies at 72

Then, in 1997, he was cast in the iconic role of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Anthony's portrayal of Rupert Giles gave what could have been a clichéd mentor figure poignancy and emotional intelligence. Giles was tough but weak, intelligent but violent, and protective but not sentimental. He portrayed the one character that viewers naturally trusted in a drama full of monsters, vampires, prophecies, and apocalypses: an adult who truly understood what he was doing.

Anthony Head understood that authority on screen works best when it is earned. It is no accident that decades later, the character remains one of television’s most beloved mentors. He was the emotional spine of the series.

Anthony appeared in Merlin, Little Britain, Doctor Who, The Iron Lady, Repo! The Genetic Opera, and a long list of British dramas and stage productions that showcased his range. Then he entered the Ted Lasso universe as Rupert Mannion. Rupert was manipulative, smug, seductive, and emotionally corrosive.

Anthony Head mastered consistency. He was never desperate for headlines. He was never trying to dominate scenes through theatrical excess. Directors trusted him, audiences trusted him. Fellow actors relaxed around him because he knew how to listen on screen — a vanishing skill in modern television.