What is the GLP-1 drug that Mayim Bialik recently talked about?

Among the most popular GLP-1 drugs, one can name Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. Recently, these medications have become very popular due to the fact that they can significantly help with losing weight.

Why Did Mayim Bialik try the medication?

According to Mayim Bialik, her doctors advised her to take medication because they believe the anti-inflammatory effects of the medication will help reduce the symptoms associated with a variety of physical illnesses, such as thyroid disease, Sjögren's syndrome, connective tissue diseases, mast cell syndrome and dysautonomia. While she does wish to lose some body weight, that was not her primary goal when deciding on this medication after trying several other alternatives.

Why are GLP-1 drugs so popular?

Research has proved that GLP-1 drugs result in significant weight loss. The patients end up losing up to 10-15 percent of their body mass. In the case of tirzepatide drugs, the rate has been even higher, up to 20%. Apart from this, the drugs may help with regulation of blood glucose levels, reduction in insulin resistance, as well as cholesterol and blood pressure management. Some patients have experienced a decrease in appetite along with greater satiety, thus making healthy dieting easier.