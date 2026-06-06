Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber are now red carpet official

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber recently hard launched their relationship on Instagram. Sasha Farber went all out by launching the romance via an Instagram post on April 27 with the caption: "April has been amazing ❤️🌹," and attached pictures showing Parrish, such as a cheek kiss picture, a picture of them dining together accompanied by her dog, and another in the sauna. Janel replied it saying, "Yes it has 🤍👑."

At the Gold Gala on May 9 in Los Angeles, Janel referred to Sasha as ‘such a light.’ She said, “He just brings so much love and light and positivity to people in the world," and added that, "He's just the best." Furthermore, she referred to him as ‘the sweetest’ and mentioned that cooking is his love language. According to Janel, Sasha is an amazing chef, often preparing full spreads after Parrish finishes filming late, and has introduced her to Russian food along with seafood, skewers, and kebabs.

The Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber relationship followed came after Janel’s divorce announcement with Chris Long. She started dating Chris in 2016 and married in 2018 after being engaged for a year. The couple officially announced their separation by filing for divorce in April.