Kangana Ranaut turns heads in an ivory polka dot saree

If there is one Bollywood star who genuinely understands the power of a saree, it has to be Kangana Ranaut. While promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, the actor has been giving us some of the best saree moments we’ve seen this year.
Her latest saree look was a reminder that polka dots will never really go out of fashion.
Kangana stepped out in an ivory saree with classic black polka dots splashed with soft floral prints. She looked straight out of an old Hindi film frame. The saree came from homegrown label The Silk Story and is priced at INR 15,500. The saree is currently available on the brand’s official website for anyone looking to recreate the look.
What made the saree work was its balance. The polka dots added to the vintage vibe, and the floral details kept it from feeling too retro or costume-like. The look was effortless, breezy and elegant. Its the kind of saree one might wear to a summer wedding, a festive lunch, or even a formal function if accessorised well.
And then came the styling — classic Kangana. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse, a sleek high ponytail with curled ends, pearl jewellery, winged eyeliner, a black bindi and nude heels. Nothing felt excessive. She understood the assignment: let the saree shine. The high ponytail especially added a sharp, modern touch to an otherwise soft vintage look.
Kangana has always had a distinct style in sarees. Kangana's style reveals a deep love for textiles and drapes. She wears everything, from patterned chiffons to Kanjeevarams, organza, and handloom cottons.
Bharat Bhagya Vidhata will hit the silver screens on June 12. Manoj Tapadia directed the film, and was inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, specifically those at Cama Healthcare, who helped save hundreds of lives during the crisis.
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