Kangana Ranaut turns heads in an ivory polka dot saree

If there is one Bollywood star who genuinely understands the power of a saree, it has to be Kangana Ranaut. While promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, the actor has been giving us some of the best saree moments we’ve seen this year.

Her latest saree look was a reminder that polka dots will never really go out of fashion.

Why Kangana Ranaut’s polka dot saree look works so well

Kangana stepped out in an ivory saree with classic black polka dots splashed with soft floral prints. She looked straight out of an old Hindi film frame. The saree came from homegrown label The Silk Story and is priced at INR 15,500. The saree is currently available on the brand’s official website for anyone looking to recreate the look.