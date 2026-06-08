Kim Kardashian sparks outrage after snubbing an iconic reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian has found herself at the centre of a social media storm following her apparent slight towards one of the most recognised F1 reporters during the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. It all started on Sunday when Martin Brundle walked up to the Skims CEO and her sister Khloé Kardashian to ask them the questions they have come to expect during a typical grid-walk interview by the seasoned sports journalist. But the much-awaited interaction soon became awkward.
When Martin asked Kim how she was doing, she simply looked away and ignored the question. A person who seems to be working at the tracks apparently whispered something to her while the journalist could be heard telling someone in the busy crowd not to push him. In a bid to get the interview back on track, he mentioned that celebs tend to stop for a short interaction before walking off. Kim smiled and said goodbye to Martin while walking away with her sister and a large group of people in tow. A disappointed Martin then turned to his viewers to quip, “So, we’re not talking today.”
There were immediate reactions to the icy interaction from fans across social media. Critics of Kim claimed she lacked class because celebrities who decide to appear on the grid have an obligation to greet and interact with the press in good spirits. On the other hand, her fans came to her rescue and stated that there was no requirement for the partners of drivers to give interviews; hence, Martin was trying to create controversy deliberately.
Kim arrived at Monaco on Friday by boat in order to watch Lewis Hamilton's performance. The mother-of-four and the racing driver started dating in February, but only announced their relationship on Instagram recently. After the event, Lewis went further to blow kisses to Kim while he was giving his speech on stage.