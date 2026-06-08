Kim Kardashian sparks outrage after snubbing an iconic reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian has found herself at the centre of a social media storm following her apparent slight towards one of the most recognised F1 reporters during the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. It all started on Sunday when Martin Brundle walked up to the Skims CEO and her sister Khloé Kardashian to ask them the questions they have come to expect during a typical grid-walk interview by the seasoned sports journalist. But the much-awaited interaction soon became awkward.

Fans divided as Kim Kardashian ignores Martin Brundle during an awkward grid walk encounter

When Martin asked Kim how she was doing, she simply looked away and ignored the question. A person who seems to be working at the tracks apparently whispered something to her while the journalist could be heard telling someone in the busy crowd not to push him. In a bid to get the interview back on track, he mentioned that celebs tend to stop for a short interaction before walking off. Kim smiled and said goodbye to Martin while walking away with her sister and a large group of people in tow. A disappointed Martin then turned to his viewers to quip, “So, we’re not talking today.”