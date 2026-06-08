Marilyn Monroe at 100: All about the Academy Museum exhibition in her honour

It has been 100 years since she existed and yet Marilyn Monroe is still very much a part of contemporary global conversations when it comes to cinema. From audience trying to find her smile in every dimpled short haired girl to celebrities wearing her original gowns on red carpets, she still makes people’s hearts skip a beat even today…even long after she is gone. Born in 1926 as Norma Jeane Mortenson, Marilyn Monroe is that name that cannot be forgotten as long as cinema exists on the planet. Today, after a century, the Academy Museum pays her a tribute by inaugurating the exhibition Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon.
The exhibition which has already started attracting visitors celebrates the actor as one who broke all stereotypes and carved a path for herself in Hollywood. Complete with original posters, production documents, letters, and photographs, the exhibition spotlights the actor's life in a never-before-seen avatar. In fact, many of these objects are on public display for the very first time.
What makes it even more attractive is that it displays several of her on-screen costumes for the first time. Her costumes from the films Love Happy in 1949, to designs by Orry-Kelly from Some Like it Hot in 1959, to William Travilla’s pink dress from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953 are all on display for visitors to see it up close. The exhibition has been curated by Associate Curator Sophia Serrano along with Curatorial Assistant Simran Bhalla.
Catch screenings of Marilyn Monroe’s films
And the feat doesn’t end here at all. In fact, special screenings of some of her movies have been arranged at the Ted Mann theatre on June 11, 12 and 13. Audience can revisit the magic of Monroe’s charisma onscreen by watching movies like Clash by Night by Fritz Lang (1952) , Don’t Bother to Knock by Roy Baker (1952) , Gentlemen prefer blondes and Monkey Business by Howard Hawks (1952-53), and Ladies of the Chorus by Phil Karlson (1948). All these movie screenings allow the newer generation to revisit the magic of the actor who had charmed audiences for generations with her talent.
Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon is on display at the Academy Museum, LA Rolex Gallery till February 28, 2027
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