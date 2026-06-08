Marilyn Monroe at 100: All about the Academy Museum exhibition in her honour

The exhibition which has already started attracting visitors celebrates the actor as one who broke all stereotypes and carved a path for herself in Hollywood. Complete with original posters, production documents, letters, and photographs, the exhibition spotlights the actor's life in a never-before-seen avatar. In fact, many of these objects are on public display for the very first time.

What makes it even more attractive is that it displays several of her on-screen costumes for the first time. Her costumes from the films Love Happy in 1949, to designs by Orry-Kelly from Some Like it Hot in 1959, to William Travilla’s pink dress from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953 are all on display for visitors to see it up close. The exhibition has been curated by Associate Curator Sophia Serrano along with Curatorial Assistant Simran Bhalla.