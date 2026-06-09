Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung break up after 14 years together

Jung Kyung-ho regularly spoke about Sooyoung with candour throughout the years, which fans found incredibly endearing. In interviews, he frequently referred to her as his greatest source of stability and freely acknowledged that she helped to anchor him both professionally and personally. Sooyoung, on the other hand, took a more reserved approach but never seemed uneasy about admitting their connection in public. That balance became part of their appeal.

After early recognition in projects like Smile, You and Heartless City, Jung Kyung-ho cemented himself as a versatile leading man through a streak of acclaimed performances in Prison Playbook, Hospital Playlist, and Crash Course in Romance. He was someone capable of balancing vulnerability, dry humour, and intensity. In many ways, Jung became the quintessential elite Korean actor.

Debuting as part of Girls’ Generation in 2007, she helped shape what modern K-pop girl groups would eventually become. Songs like Gee, Genie, and Into the New World transformed Girls’ Generation into one of the defining acts of second-generation K-pop and a major force in the global spread of Korean pop culture. Sooyoung steadily reinvented herself as an actress through dramas such as Run On, If You Wish Upon Me, and Not Others.