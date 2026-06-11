Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton spark Harry Potter nostalgia at Tony Awards after-party

Wands up, Potterheads! Once rivals in the wizard world Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy once again came face to face, but this time only to evoke the Hogwarts nostalgia. Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were recently spotted in 2026 Tony Awards after party at The Carlyle in New York. At the star-studded event by John Gore and Rick Miramontez, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton took a photo together. This triggered a wave of nostalgia among social media users.
Pictures of Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton circulated, with fans rejoicing at the re-emergence of the classic Hogwarts' rivalry that exists between the courage of Gryffindor and the ambition of Slytherin. One person commented, “What a great photo, it just filled me with this feeling: !!!I'm old@!!!” Another potterhead commented, “I'm glad that after graduating from Hogwarts they've made peace.”
Daniel Radcliffe was in attendance because he received a Tony nomination for the best performance in a leading actor for narrating the play titled, Every Brilliant Thing. In addition, he has previously won a Tony award for another performance.
Tom Felton is now starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway once again in the character of Draco Malfoy. Despite the show not having gotten any nominations for this year, Tom Felton has had two extensions already and plans to be there through November.
About a year before that, the duo was also snapped together at the screening of Merrily We Roll Along in New York City. In an interview, Tom Felton also said that Daniel Radcliffe motivated him to become a Broadway star and that he had taken acting tips from him.
The Warner Bros. Discovery entertainment company is developing an upcoming Harry Potter series for its streaming platform HBO Max, Max now. Dominic McLaughlin is playing Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the series.