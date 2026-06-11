Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton spark Harry Potter nostalgia at Tony Awards after-party

Daniel Radcliffe was in attendance because he received a Tony nomination for the best performance in a leading actor for narrating the play titled, Every Brilliant Thing. In addition, he has previously won a Tony award for another performance.

Tom Felton is now starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway once again in the character of Draco Malfoy. Despite the show not having gotten any nominations for this year, Tom Felton has had two extensions already and plans to be there through November.

About a year before that, the duo was also snapped together at the screening of Merrily We Roll Along in New York City. In an interview, Tom Felton also said that Daniel Radcliffe motivated him to become a Broadway star and that he had taken acting tips from him.

The Warner Bros. Discovery entertainment company is developing an upcoming Harry Potter series for its streaming platform HBO Max, Max now. Dominic McLaughlin is playing Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley in the series.