Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death case: Urgent investigation ordered after AICWA complaint

A tragedy struck on March 29 when actor Rahul Banerjee while shooting at Talsari beach in Odisha drowned and lost his life. This sparked several investigations and the production team has been held accountable. After months of interrogations, as nothing solid came to light, the PMO’s office has now directed the Odisha government to investigate the case directly with utmost urgency.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Authorities directed to expedite probe following AICWA complaint

Following the incident, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta submitted a grievance letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) against the production team of the Star Jalsa show Bhole Baba Paar Karega and also requested the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

According to the letter, the AICWA demanded a serious action to be taken against the producer Leena Gangopadhyay, production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures, including Saibal Banerjee, and all other persons connected with the production. Following such backlashes Leena had resigned as Chairperson of the West Bengal State Commission for Women ahead of her tenure’s completion in July.