Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death case: Urgent investigation ordered after AICWA complaint

A tragedy struck on March 29 when actor Rahul Banerjee while shooting at Talsari beach in Odisha drowned and lost his life. This sparked several investigations and the production team has been held accountable. After months of interrogations, as nothing solid came to light, the PMO’s office has now directed the Odisha government to investigate the case directly with utmost urgency.
Following the incident, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta submitted a grievance letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) against the production team of the Star Jalsa show Bhole Baba Paar Karega and also requested the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.
According to the letter, the AICWA demanded a serious action to be taken against the producer Leena Gangopadhyay, production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures, including Saibal Banerjee, and all other persons connected with the production. Following such backlashes Leena had resigned as Chairperson of the West Bengal State Commission for Women ahead of her tenure’s completion in July.
In response to the request, the PMO has recently called for legal actions demanded by the AICWA to be undertaken with utmost urgency. However, the other demands, including compensation of INR 1 crore for the victim’s family and the blacklisting of the producers, production house, and broadcasting channel linked to the show, has not been addressed to yet.
Sharing the letter on social media AICWA wrote, "AICWA continues to demand a high-level SIT investigation, accountability of all responsible persons, and strict implementation of safety regulations across the Indian film and television industry." The body concluded, "NO WORKER, TECHNICIAN OR ARTIST SHOULD LOSE HIS OR HER LIFE DUE TO NEGLIGENCE ON A SHOOTING SET."
Bengal lost a true star on March 29, as Rahul drowned while shooting for Bhole Baba Paar Karega in the Talsari beach in Odisha. He and his co-actor Sweta Mishra were reportedly filming a scene in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. While Sweta managed to escape, Rahul was swept under. Although the whole production team was at the location, they couldn’t save the actor, despite their effort to rush both of them to the hospital.
Despite the presence of the production team and efforts to rush the actors to a hospital, Rahul could not be saved. The tragedy has since raised serious questions about the choice of location and the safety measures in place during the shoot. While investigations are ongoing, the incident has already sparked outrage across the industry, with many demanding accountability from the makers. This has also reignited conversations about on-set safety standards in the entertainment industry.