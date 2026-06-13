Neelam Kothari’s heritage villa: A glimpse of 30 years of memories

Actress Neelam Kothari has recently shared a video giving a grand tour of her 30-year-old heritage villa in Lonavala, Maharashtra. In the video she takes her fans through a rich legacy and decades of history. The villa, Le Chalet Kothari, is a family heritage property built by her parents which she described as vintage, exquisite, and traditional.

Neelam Kothari gives an emotional tour of her heritage home, a walk through time

Neelam spent a considerable portion of her childhood in the villa and has a ton of memories connected to the heritage home. As she gives her audience the grand tour, she shared, “Today, I am taking you on a tour of our family vacation home in Lonavala, a place that is very close to my heart. My parents built this 30-year-old bungalow with a great deal of love and hard work, and beautiful memories are woven into every corner of it.”

The property is a Victorian-style villa surrounded by lush greenery and a timeless, aesthetic charm. While parts of the house have evolved over the years, much of its original character remains untouched. She shares how her mother preserved its beauty with great care. Inside, the home opens into spacious corridors adorned with antique Victorian mirrors, double-panelled hardwood doors, carved wooden jharokhas, arched passageways, and deep brown tiled floors.