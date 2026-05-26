Patricia Loison, director of the Alliance Francaise Delhi, opens doors to her home

Here and now

Director, Alliance Francaise (AF) since 2024, Loison knows it wouldn’t do to miss her family too much. Her husband and daughters have visited her in Delhi. When she can, she goes back to Paris twice a year.

When she calls her Delhi flat home, she seems to be mentally in two places. She knows it’s not a permanent pad, but when she walks back in after work, she is looking for some familiarity, the ease of home. But when she picks up something pretty and allocates it a specific space in her Delhi home – a white cabinet, for instance, that she bought at an embassy mela, or other bric-a-brac – she isn’t fully sure whether it will travel to Paris when her term is over or whether she will have to pass it on to the next expat who will occupy her flat. Just as some of the former expat residents’ pieces are now being used by her.

" I also want to leave a trace,” she says. "When I finally wrap up my stint in Delhi, I want them to remember me for my crazy touch.” In Loison’s case, the leaving of a trace may matter more than most.

Loison is the first Indian-origin director of AF Delhi. She was adopted by her French parents from the Mother Teresa Foundation, Delhi, when she was a few days old. Delhi has thus known her before she became French. Technically, it will always be her first city, and for that very reason, never her home.