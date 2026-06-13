Priya Sachdev pays tribute on Sunjay Kapur death anniversary amidst ongoing family rift

Marking a poignant milestone, entrepreneur Priya Sachdev Kapur shared an emotional public tribute to commemorate the first Sunjay Kapur death anniversary. issued a touching statement on the first Sunjay Kapur death anniversary.

An emotional remembrance for the late businessman one year on

Taking to Instagram on June 12, the grieving wife spoke about the enormous loss caused by the death of her beloved husband, saying gracefully, “A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night.”

The untimely death of Sunjay Kapur occurred last year in London when he was playing polo at the age of 53.

It is worth noting that the death anniversary message was signed not only by Priya but by her mother-in-law Rani Kapur as well. This solidarity is particularly impressive against the background of an open and public conflict within the family. Since the death of Sunjay, there has been a bitter dispute concerning his fortune.