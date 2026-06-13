Priya Sachdev pays tribute on Sunjay Kapur death anniversary amidst ongoing family rift

Marking a poignant milestone, entrepreneur Priya Sachdev Kapur shared an emotional public tribute to commemorate the first Sunjay Kapur death anniversary. issued a touching statement on the first Sunjay Kapur death anniversary.
Taking to Instagram on June 12, the grieving wife spoke about the enormous loss caused by the death of her beloved husband, saying gracefully, “A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night.”
The untimely death of Sunjay Kapur occurred last year in London when he was playing polo at the age of 53.
It is worth noting that the death anniversary message was signed not only by Priya but by her mother-in-law Rani Kapur as well. This solidarity is particularly impressive against the background of an open and public conflict within the family. Since the death of Sunjay, there has been a bitter dispute concerning his fortune.
The primary issue causing the dispute centres around a complicated Rs 30,000 crore estate litigation case, which features various well-known heirs. The extensive fortune generated through his position as the head of Sona Comstar has led to conflicting financial interests between Priya and the offspring from his previous relationship with actress Karisma Kapoor. Together with Rani, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor have taken to the courts with the assertion that the last will of the deceased is fraudulent and purposefully fails to include certain valuable overseas assets within the total inventory.
The claimants assert that their father did not wish for his second wife to be named heir to such enormous sums. As a result of the swiftly increasing dispute, the Delhi High Court has issued strict orders for all disputed assets to remain preserved. This judicial decision strictly prohibits any immediate liquidation of property and freezes bank accounts related to the assets until a clear verdict is delivered. Additionally, it has been established that it is the sole responsibility of the widow to prove her point in relation to the validity of the disputed documents.