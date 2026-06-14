Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West's first solo performance draws cheers at Summer Smash 2026

North West’s first solo performance was a huge milestone for the young artist aged 12 years. Kim Kardashian’s daughter went on stage to perform on her own at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 concert held in Bridgeview, Illinois. North, who is the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, performed on Friday, June 12, 2026.
North West's first solo performance became one of the highlights of the festival. The reality TV star Kim Kardashian, aged 45, showed her followers a picture from the event via Instagram stories. It showed backstage passes with the image of North and the inscription "Stage 3 … North West."
Kim also uploaded various videos that showed North on stage amidst cheers from the audience. In her performance, North dressed in black head to toe in Balenciaga with her accessories, including studded jewellery, black boots, and dark sunglasses.
Kanye West also showed his appreciation for his daughter. He re-posted a video featuring the performance by North of their collaborative song TALKING from Kanye’s latest album, Vultures 1, which came out in 2024. The fans could be heard singing along.
Kim’s stylist, Dani Levi, also captured some highlights of the music festival on social media. She also posted photos from backstage featuring Kim with North and a video showing her walking around at the festival. Levi also uploaded a video of North performing.
The star is making her first appearance since she dropped her EP called N0rth4Evr on May 1. Her uncle Rob Kardashian, aunt Khloé Kardashian, as well as her grandmother Kris Jenner, among other members of her famed family, congratulated her on the release.
North West is already working on developing her stage experience. Soon after the release of the EP, she appeared unexpectedly at the Rolling Loud festival in Orlando, Florida, along with the rapper Molly Santana.