Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West's first solo performance draws cheers at Summer Smash 2026

Kim also uploaded various videos that showed North on stage amidst cheers from the audience. In her performance, North dressed in black head to toe in Balenciaga with her accessories, including studded jewellery, black boots, and dark sunglasses.

Kanye West also showed his appreciation for his daughter. He re-posted a video featuring the performance by North of their collaborative song TALKING from Kanye’s latest album, Vultures 1, which came out in 2024. The fans could be heard singing along.

Kim’s stylist, Dani Levi, also captured some highlights of the music festival on social media. She also posted photos from backstage featuring Kim with North and a video showing her walking around at the festival. Levi also uploaded a video of North performing.