Colin Firth's ex-wife slams Gwyneth Paltrow's luxury property ad, revokes farm invite

A high-profile feud has erupted in the wellness world after Livia Giuggioli publicly severed ties with Gwyneth Paltrow over her recent commercial choices. The eco-warrior took to her Twitter page to condemn Gwyneth Paltrow for featuring in a promotional event for an ultra-luxurious apartment complex called 51 Park, which is situated in the Israeli city of Herzliya.
In a show of utter displeasure with regards to the luxury housing promotion, Livia Giuggioli has now officially uninvited the actress from participating in an exclusive soil-to-fork farm visit to her regenerative biomimicry estate called Quintosapore.
Livia views the controversial housing dispute as a worrying trend of entitlement devoid of the reality of conflict in the region. In an extremely passionate video message, the activist wondered whether the actor was out of touch, dumb or just plain mean. As a result of the public criticism, there seems to be a growing debate on whether celebrities have the moral right to participate in global brand partnerships.
Although Gwyneth is yet to speak out on the issue, her online channels have been full of criticisms. This level of scrutiny comes at a difficult time for the entrepreneur, who has been busy defending her lifestyle brand after being accused in another biography of having a toxic work environment.
On the other hand, Livia continues to stand firm on keeping her sustainable farming initiatives away from tainted people. Indeed, this strong message is quite a departure from the normally private individual since it is only the second time that she has featured in the news since her very-public divorce from the British actor Colin Firth in 2019. This followed an earlier but quick divorce after their 22-year marriage ended amid reports that Livia had an affair with an Italian journalist. Livia’s representatives did not comment on the matter.