Colin Firth's ex-wife slams Gwyneth Paltrow's luxury property ad, revokes farm invite

A high-profile feud has erupted in the wellness world after Livia Giuggioli publicly severed ties with Gwyneth Paltrow over her recent commercial choices. The eco-warrior took to her Twitter page to condemn Gwyneth Paltrow for featuring in a promotional event for an ultra-luxurious apartment complex called 51 Park, which is situated in the Israeli city of Herzliya.

In a show of utter displeasure with regards to the luxury housing promotion, Livia Giuggioli has now officially uninvited the actress from participating in an exclusive soil-to-fork farm visit to her regenerative biomimicry estate called Quintosapore.

High-profile backlash hits Gwyneth Paltrow over controversial real estate commercial

Livia views the controversial housing dispute as a worrying trend of entitlement devoid of the reality of conflict in the region. In an extremely passionate video message, the activist wondered whether the actor was out of touch, dumb or just plain mean. As a result of the public criticism, there seems to be a growing debate on whether celebrities have the moral right to participate in global brand partnerships.