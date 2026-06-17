Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika bring a fresh version of Tum Hi Ho Bandhu in Cocktail 2

Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, from Cocktail, has enjoyed a special place in the hearts of music lovers for years. Now, the popular number is all set to return to the charts yet again in Cocktail 2, but with a vibrant new rendition.

Cocktail 2 reimagines Tum Hi Ho Bandhu

Sharing the track on his official social media handle, actor Shahid Kapoor aka Kunal from Cocktail 2 penned, “WE ARE OUT OF CON-TROLL. COCKTAIL 2 out on 19th June. (sic).”

The original number has been composed by Pritam, with Irshad Kamil providing the lyrics. Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar gave their voice to the peppy track picturised on Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The latest version of the song features music production, arrangement, and recreation by Abhijit Vaghani.