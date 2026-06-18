Adah Sharma to make Marathi debut with Gajra

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is all set to step into the world of Marathi cinema with the upcoming film titled Gajra, which is based on true events.

Adah Sharma’s Marathi debut Gajra: All we know so far

Adah shared a poster of her upcoming film on Instagram, which featured a close up image of a woman in a bridal avatar. Her face is smeared with blood streaks and splatters, hinting at violence and trauma.

Adah wrote in the caption, “GAJRA - my debut in Marathi ...need all your love and blessings! Adah Sharma in and as Gajra The Film by : Shreyas Jadhav @shreyash_thekingjd. Produced by : Amol Borkar @amol.zigzagpro A Devdutta Manisha Baji Musical @devduttabajimusic Inspired by true events Coming soon....2027.”