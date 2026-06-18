Did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis break up over a birthday gift? Here’s what she said

Would you ever break up over a birthday gift? For actress Olivia Wilde, it wasn't the gift itself, but what it represented. On a recent podcast, the actress recalled a moment with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis when he didn't know what to get her for her birthday and they somehow figured out that, that was it!

What would I get you, Olivia?: The question on a birthday gift that ended Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' 9 years relationship

For most of us, breaking up over a forgotten birthday gift might sound a bit silly. But for Olivia it was something deep. She expressed how with the gift the duo realised they have detached from each other’s personal interests and likings.

Talking about her film The invite, she said, “It’s no surprise to me that I ended up making a movie about relationships and the complexity of determining whether a relationship is over, because it is not an overnight process”.

She added, “It's very difficult. And the idea that relationships can come to a place where you become strangers”.

Soon recalling about her break up with Jason she said, “Jason and I had been having a rough time for a while. We had a real bumpy, bumpy ride, and we were driving home from my birthday party that my friends had had, and I said, ‘Did you get me a birthday present?’”