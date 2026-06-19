Comedian Carlos Mencia faces 12 felony charges for failing to report more than $8M in earnings

Carlos was arrested at his Los Angeles home at about 7 am, authorities said. He remained in custody Thursday afternoon and was being held on $2,50,000 bail. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday. If he’s convicted of all counts he could get more than 11 years in prison, along with paying the tax bills and interest that will almost double the total.

The charges are the first filed under the new district attorney's new Business Tax Fraud Unit that was established in May by Hochman, a former longtime prosecutor of tax cases.

Carlos regularly paid taxes before 2019, Hochman said. He was sent 78 notices from the state about his delinquent bills, with no response. The charges deal only with state taxes. Hochman said the IRS has not informed his office of Carlos’s federal tax status.

Born Ned Arnel Holness in Honduras and raised in East Los Angeles, Carlos began doing stand-up in LA clubs in the late 1980s. By the early 2000s, he became one of the most popular comics in the U.S. and also did some acting in film and television. He had his own TV series, Mind of Mencia, combining stand-up with sketches on Comedy Central from 2005 to 2008.