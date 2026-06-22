Gisele Bündchen celebrates Joaquim Valente on Father’s Day while leaving Tom Brady out of the spotlight

In honour of Father’s Day, Gisele Bündchen has posted a touching Instagram post about her husband, Joaquim Valente. Through this post, fans are speculating about what the model thinks about her husband's role as a father and a mentor. In addition, she showed a few pictures of her family that include her son and her other two children from her previous marriage to football player Tom Brady. But it surprised some people that the name of Tom Brady was not mentioned in this Instagram post.
On Father’s Day, Gisele Bündchen openly commended Joaquim Valente for all the characteristics that make up his personality within their family. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @joaquimvalente! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency. You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much.”
The post mirrored the close relationship that has grown between Joaquim and the family. In addition to the post, she attached a series of pictures showcasing the jiu-jitsu teacher spending quality time with their family.
The first photo showed daughter Vivian, aged 13, embracing Joaquim Valente sitting on a chair. The second photo showed Benjamin, 13, standing back to back with him and measuring their height differences. Some of the other photos also showed Joaquim with the newly born baby boy in 2025.
Father’s Day post response was even more magnified considering that Tom Brady had already recently shown his admiration for Gisele Bündchen on Mother’s Day. In an effort to show his affection, Tom posted pictures of his family featuring Gisele with his children Benjamin and Vivian and even his eldest son Jack who he fathered with actress Bridget Moynahan.
“Happy mother’s day” was how Tom Brady captioned one picture. On another post, he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in this world…” While Tom Brady did publically recognize his ex-wife on mother’s day, Gisele Bündchen’s Father’s Day post was only about Joaquim and her dad.
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married in 2009. In 2022, their divorce was announced. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. After the breakup, Gisele Bündchen began revealing her relationship to Joaquim Valente. Joaquim Valente is a well-respected teacher of jiu-jitsu from Brazil. Initially, he was her trainer, and later they fell in love.
They started dating in 2022, and they had their first baby together in January 2025. The name of the baby boy remains unknown to the public for now. They got married privately in November 2025, marking yet another turning point in their relationship.