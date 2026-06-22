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Gisele Bündchen celebrates Joaquim Valente on Father’s Day while leaving Tom Brady out of the spotlight

Gisele Bündchen shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to husband Joaquim Valente, praising him as an ‘incredible role model’
Gisele Bündchen praised her husband Joaquim Valente as an in a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Joaquim Valente in Father’s Day post
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In honour of Father’s Day, Gisele Bündchen has posted a touching Instagram post about her husband, Joaquim Valente. Through this post, fans are speculating about what the model thinks about her husband's role as a father and a mentor. In addition, she showed a few pictures of her family that include her son and her other two children from her previous marriage to football player Tom Brady. But it surprised some people that the name of Tom Brady was not mentioned in this Instagram post.

Gisele Bündchen honours Joaquim Valente as an ‘incredible role model’

On Father’s Day, Gisele Bündchen openly commended Joaquim Valente for all the characteristics that make up his personality within their family. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @joaquimvalente! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency. You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much.”

The couple began dating in 2022 and welcomed their first child together in January 2025
Gisele Bündchen's Father's Day post on Instagram

The post mirrored the close relationship that has grown between Joaquim and the family. In addition to the post, she attached a series of pictures showcasing the jiu-jitsu teacher spending quality time with their family.

The first photo showed daughter Vivian, aged 13, embracing Joaquim Valente sitting on a chair. The second photo showed Benjamin, 13, standing back to back with him and measuring their height differences. Some of the other photos also showed Joaquim with the newly born baby boy in 2025.

The contrast with Tom Brady’s Mother’s Day post

Father’s Day post response was even more magnified considering that Tom Brady had already recently shown his admiration for Gisele Bündchen on Mother’s Day. In an effort to show his affection, Tom posted pictures of his family featuring Gisele with his children Benjamin and Vivian and even his eldest son Jack who he fathered with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The reaction to the Father’s Day tribute was amplified because it came just weeks after Tom Brady publicly celebrated Gisele Bündchen on Mother’s Day
Tom Brady's Mother's Day post for Gisele

“Happy mother’s day” was how Tom Brady captioned one picture. On another post, he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in this world…” While Tom Brady did publically recognize his ex-wife on mother’s day, Gisele Bündchen’s Father’s Day post was only about Joaquim and her dad.

From public divorce to a new chapter

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married in 2009. In 2022, their divorce was announced. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. After the breakup, Gisele Bündchen began revealing her relationship to Joaquim Valente. Joaquim Valente is a well-respected teacher of jiu-jitsu from Brazil. Initially, he was her trainer, and later they fell in love.

Gisele Bündchen marked Father’s Day with an emotional Instagram tribute dedicated to her husband, Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente with their kid

They started dating in 2022, and they had their first baby together in January 2025. The name of the baby boy remains unknown to the public for now. They got married privately in November 2025, marking yet another turning point in their relationship.

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Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen
Joaquim Valente