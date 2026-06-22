Gisele Bündchen celebrates Joaquim Valente on Father’s Day while leaving Tom Brady out of the spotlight

In honour of Father’s Day, Gisele Bündchen has posted a touching Instagram post about her husband, Joaquim Valente. Through this post, fans are speculating about what the model thinks about her husband's role as a father and a mentor. In addition, she showed a few pictures of her family that include her son and her other two children from her previous marriage to football player Tom Brady. But it surprised some people that the name of Tom Brady was not mentioned in this Instagram post.

Gisele Bündchen honours Joaquim Valente as an ‘incredible role model’

On Father’s Day, Gisele Bündchen openly commended Joaquim Valente for all the characteristics that make up his personality within their family. She wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @joaquimvalente! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency. You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much.”