Olivia Rodrigo announces a new all-women music festival: KATSEYE, Doechii and more are expected to show up

Following in the footsteps of the pioneering Lilith Fair created by Sarah McLachlan almost 30 years ago, Olivia Rodrigo is preparing to host her own all-female music festival, named Daisy Chain Fields. It will be held in Irvine, California, on August 29. She announced the event on Instagram and described it as something she always dreamed of doing.
Three time Grammy award-winning artist shared that she has never felt more excited to announce her music festival. In Daisy Chain Fields music festival, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, The Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, and Not for Radio will be performing. Other special guests who have been mentioned include Sarah McLachlan, Stevie Nicks, and Karen O.
Olivia Rodrigo said that the festival is not just about music. During an interview, she revealed how she hopes the festival will help counter the brutality present in the world. Additionally, she touched on the significance of representing festivals fairly and cited Lilith Fair as an example of what can be accomplished. "That’s what the original Lilith Fair was about," said Olivia while talking about the inspiration for the festival.
Olivia Rodrigo featured in the 2025 film Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery in which she sang praises of the festival and its effect on the industry. In the documentary trailer, Olivia mentioned how she was shocked to have not known about Lilith Fair until she realized many of her favourite artists had played there. She also refers to women songwriters of the 1990s as her ‘northern stars.’
Lilith Fair was established by Sarah McLachlan, and despite facing some opposition in its early days, it became the most lucrative touring festival in 1997. In the statement regarding the Daisy Chain Fields, Olivia characterized the festival as being based on the principle that happiness, togetherness, and creativity have the power to cause change.
The all-women music festival will also help charitable causes. The festival’s website says that 100% of profits will go toward organizations working on behalf of women and girls.