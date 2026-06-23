Olivia Rodrigo announces a new all-women music festival: KATSEYE, Doechii and more are expected to show up

Olivia Rodrigo said that the festival is not just about music. During an interview, she revealed how she hopes the festival will help counter the brutality present in the world. Additionally, she touched on the significance of representing festivals fairly and cited Lilith Fair as an example of what can be accomplished. "That’s what the original Lilith Fair was about," said Olivia while talking about the inspiration for the festival.

Olivia Rodrigo featured in the 2025 film Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery in which she sang praises of the festival and its effect on the industry. In the documentary trailer, Olivia mentioned how she was shocked to have not known about Lilith Fair until she realized many of her favourite artists had played there. She also refers to women songwriters of the 1990s as her ‘northern stars.’