Shah Rukh Khan revisits childhood city, celebrates 34 years of stardom in Mangalore

If there’s one place that truly holds a special place in our beloved King Khan’s heart, it’s Mangalore in Karnataka. With tons of childhood memories engraved in the city’s past, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to revisit this beautiful coastal city. And to mark the 34th anniversary of his Bollywood debut, he evidently chose Mangalore for the grand celebration.
As the superstar arrived in the Southern coastal city, posts of his celebratory entry quickly went viral. Hundreds of fans waited at the airport to get a glimpse of their favourite hero. And the actor didn’t disappoint them. He greeted everyone with a huge smile and blew flying kisses before heading to the venue in a luxury car.
The actor was invited to a real estate company hosted event which surprisingly coincided with his debut film Deewana's anniversary. So, one can only imagine how celebratory the event was. He greeted the audience with a “namaskara” in Kannada and soon the crowd cheered in joy. He continued, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great.”
Soon the event was draped in all the Shah Rukh Khan magic. Videos of him dancing to the iconic songs like Jhoome Jo Pathaan and then revisiting the magic of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, surfaced the internet.
Congratulatory comments flooded the viral posts. One user wrote, “And with his iconic pose, the celebration comes full circle. Here's to 34 glorious years of Shah Rukh Khan, 34 years of dreams, love, and unforgettable memories”, while another added, “This is what timeless looks like.”
Now, for those wondering why SRK shares such a special bond with Mangalore, here's the story. Baby SRK was moved from New Delhi to Mangalore after his maternal grandfather, who was the chief engineer at Mangalore Port, was posted to the city. He spent nearly five years there before moving back to New Delhi. During his time in Mangalore, he made some of his earliest and most cherished memories, and the love and care of his grandparents made the place even more special. Today, hundreds of fans visit the house just to catch a glimpse of what was once the superstar's home.
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