Shah Rukh Khan revisits childhood city, celebrates 34 years of stardom in Mangalore

If there’s one place that truly holds a special place in our beloved King Khan’s heart, it’s Mangalore in Karnataka. With tons of childhood memories engraved in the city’s past, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to revisit this beautiful coastal city. And to mark the 34th anniversary of his Bollywood debut, he evidently chose Mangalore for the grand celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mangalore homecoming wins hearts on his 34th debut anniversary

As the superstar arrived in the Southern coastal city, posts of his celebratory entry quickly went viral. Hundreds of fans waited at the airport to get a glimpse of their favourite hero. And the actor didn’t disappoint them. He greeted everyone with a huge smile and blew flying kisses before heading to the venue in a luxury car.

The actor was invited to a real estate company hosted event which surprisingly coincided with his debut film Deewana's anniversary. So, one can only imagine how celebratory the event was. He greeted the audience with a “namaskara” in Kannada and soon the crowd cheered in joy. He continued, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great.”