North West’s bold Paris Fashion Week look sparks buzz

North West is no longer dressing like the child of celebrities. She’s dressing like a dystopian fashion rave and Paris Fashion Week just witnessed it. The 13-year-old was seen at the Vetements show in Paris looking like she stepped straight out of a cyber-goth Tumblr archive circa 2014. Sitting front row with confidence, North leaned fully into the current wave of aggressive punk styling that has taken over her moodboard this year.

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She was wearing a lot of hardware and black layers. She donned an all-black dishevelled outfit that included tall platform boots with huge buckles and metal accents, a black pleated miniskirt, black sheer tights that contrasted with bandages over her thighs, and a black long-sleeve T-shirt with the word Vetements inscribed on it. It was done on purpose to give the silhouette an unpolished appearance.