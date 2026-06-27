North West’s bold Paris Fashion Week look sparks buzz

North West is no longer dressing like the child of celebrities. She’s dressing like a dystopian fashion rave and Paris Fashion Week just witnessed it. The 13-year-old was seen at the Vetements show in Paris looking like she stepped straight out of a cyber-goth Tumblr archive circa 2014. Sitting front row with confidence, North leaned fully into the current wave of aggressive punk styling that has taken over her moodboard this year.
She was wearing a lot of hardware and black layers. She donned an all-black dishevelled outfit that included tall platform boots with huge buckles and metal accents, a black pleated miniskirt, black sheer tights that contrasted with bandages over her thighs, and a black long-sleeve T-shirt with the word Vetements inscribed on it. It was done on purpose to give the silhouette an unpolished appearance.
But the real conversation starter was her accessories. North wore a thick studded spiked collar around her neck, and bracelet. Multiple facial piercings framed her mouth and cheeks, including what appeared to be 'angel bite' piercings above the upper lip. Combined with her electric blue hair up in high pigtails, the overall aesthetic was punk club kid.
Naturally, the internet immediately began dissecting the piercings — specifically their connection to the so-called ‘triangle of death’ piercing trend currently circulating through TikTok and alternative fashion spaces.
Despite the dramatic name, the trend isn’t an official piercing style. Instead, 'triangle of death' refers to clustered facial piercings concentrated around the nose and upper lip area, often involving bridge piercings, septum rings, angel bites, paired nostril piercings or dermals placed close together. The phrase borrows its name from the medical ‘danger triangle’ of the face — the area stretching from the corners of the mouth to the bridge of the nose, where infections can theoretically spread more easily because of blood vessel connections to the brain.
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