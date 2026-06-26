BTS’ Park Jimin stuns in early morning Dior show at Paris Fashion Week

BTS star Park Jimin was present at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. As global ambassador of the brand, he stunned with his early-morning look, specially curated for Dior’s Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.

The show, held on Wednesday as part of the Paris Fashion Week, had to be preponed to early in the morning due to the extreme heat wave in the city that have led to soaring temperatures. Despite the challenging schedule, Jimin slayed as usual.

Park Jimin keeps it effortless for Dior’s Spring/Summer 2027 show

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, BTS' Park Jimin, the global ambassador of luxury brand Dior since 2023, arrived in style, early in the morning. His look, royal yet casual stole the spotlight and fans cannot stop talking about it.