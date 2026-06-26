BTS’ Park Jimin stuns in early morning Dior show at Paris Fashion Week

BTS star Park Jimin was present at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. As global ambassador of the brand, he stunned with his early-morning look, specially curated for Dior’s Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.
The show, held on Wednesday as part of the Paris Fashion Week, had to be preponed to early in the morning due to the extreme heat wave in the city that have led to soaring temperatures. Despite the challenging schedule, Jimin slayed as usual.
On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, BTS' Park Jimin, the global ambassador of luxury brand Dior since 2023, arrived in style, early in the morning. His look, royal yet casual stole the spotlight and fans cannot stop talking about it.
For the Dior’s Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show, Jimin went for a navy blue velvet longline coat with beautiful royal golden embellishments. The intricate designs on the coat might remind one of an Indian sherwani or an 18th century French royal clothing.
Jimin effortlessly blended the royal-inspired look with a casual streetwear vibe as he paired his coat with blue cotton twill jeans. He paired his unique outfit with Dior jewellery, adding the luxury element to his outfit. For shoes, he went for sleek suede boots which beautifully complemented his casual yet luxe outfit.
Beyond the stage, Jimin has always impressed with his fashion senses and he has always come up with something new and unique. Known to be experimental, he loves to wear colourful, vibrant clothes instead of muted, subtle tones.
The Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 collection by creative director Jonathan Anderson was showcased during the second day of the prestigious Paris Fashion Week at the Musée Nissim de Camondo. The ready-to-wear collection was a blend of the royal and the modern casual, celebrating "Undone elegance".
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