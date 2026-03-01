Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid flight suspensions, seeks help

After numerous flights were cancelled amid rising conflict in the Middle East, Sonal Chauhan is now stranded in Dubai. She posted on social media that she wants to return home to India and is seeking assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonal Chauhan tagged Narendra Modi in her social media story

Sonal Chauhan stated that flights have been suspended and there is no indication as to when they will resume. She tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other relevant authorities such as @meaindia and @india_in_dubai in her story, saying, “Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled, and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”