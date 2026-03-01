Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid flight suspensions, seeks help

After numerous flights were cancelled amid rising conflict in the Middle East, Sonal Chauhan is now stranded in Dubai. She posted on social media that she wants to return home to India and is seeking assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sonal Chauhan stated that flights have been suspended and there is no indication as to when they will resume. She tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other relevant authorities such as @meaindia and @india_in_dubai in her story, saying, “Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled, and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”
Many people are currently stuck at Dubai International Airport after all flights were abruptly cancelled yesterday afternoon. A large number of people are still waiting for an update about their flights. Social media shows long lines of passengers trying to get home, and many people still waiting behind them, hoping to hear when they might be able to travel again.
Sonal Chauhan is an Indian actress, singer, model, and winner of a beauty pageant. She was born in India around 16 May 1985 or 1987; she primarily appears in Telugu and Hindi films. In 2005, she was crowned Femina Miss India and won the title of World Tourism.