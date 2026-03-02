All you need to know about Jack Hughes who is marrying billionaire Nikesh Arora’s daughter Ayesha

One of the most high-profile weddings of the year is currently being hosted in Rajasthan. Ayesha Arora, daughter of the Indian-American technology mogul Nikesh Arora, is getting married to Jack Hughes in a sequence of expensive cost festivals in Delhi and Jodhpur.
Having the same name to a well-known US Ice Hockey NHL player, Jack has constantly been confused with the latter. This Jack, however, is getting into one of the most powerful families in worldwide technology. Although his career information is confidential, his marriage to the Arora family is one union between two people who have mostly avoided the incessant media scrutiny.
Ayesha has been a rather secretive person even though her father was a huge success in life. The Chairman and CEO of the company are Nikesh, with an estimated net worth of 1.3 billion dollars. Nikesh is a strong advocate of Ayesha who has held various senior management positions at Google and SoftBank.
On February 25, the four-day destination extravaganza started in The Lodhi in New Delhi. Then, the party went to Jodhpur to celebrate the colourful Holi at Bal Samand Palace and have a small terrace dinner at Hari Mahal Palace. The guest list is equal to the size of the itinerary with a poolside affair, a sangeet at the historic Mehrangarh Fort and finally main wedding rituals on the legendary Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday.
The crowd that a wedding like this attracts is VVIP. Some of the people present in the festivities include US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. The tightening of security has been greatly implemented at all the venues to host Howard, Piyush and other global tech leaders.