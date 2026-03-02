All you need to know about Jack Hughes who is marrying billionaire Nikesh Arora’s daughter Ayesha

Ayesha has been a rather secretive person even though her father was a huge success in life. The Chairman and CEO of the company are Nikesh, with an estimated net worth of 1.3 billion dollars. Nikesh is a strong advocate of Ayesha who has held various senior management positions at Google and SoftBank.

On February 25, the four-day destination extravaganza started in The Lodhi in New Delhi. Then, the party went to Jodhpur to celebrate the colourful Holi at Bal Samand Palace and have a small terrace dinner at Hari Mahal Palace. The guest list is equal to the size of the itinerary with a poolside affair, a sangeet at the historic Mehrangarh Fort and finally main wedding rituals on the legendary Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday.

The crowd that a wedding like this attracts is VVIP. Some of the people present in the festivities include US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. The tightening of security has been greatly implemented at all the venues to host Howard, Piyush and other global tech leaders.