Justin Bieber shares loved-up birthday selfies with wife, Hailey from celebrations

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is giving a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. On Monday, the singer took to his Instagram and shared 2 pictures of himself with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The celebrations were a simple affair with the couple sharing loved up selfies. He wrote in the caption, “no one id rather spend my birthday withhh (sic).”

Justin Bieber released his debut EP My World in 2009 and became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100. His studio albums include My World 2.0, Believe, Purpose, Changes and Justice. He has won two Grammy Awards and multiple American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.