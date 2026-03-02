Ranbir Kapoor spills secrets about Abhishek Bachchan’s gaming skills

Abhishek stressed that gaming is the future, and it is also going to be in the Olympics very soon. "What is nice about it is that it is very inclusive as well. There isn't just a physicality that comes into it, there is a totality as well", he went on to add.

Abhishek pointed out that today, gaming is a part of everyday life. "Even from a very small age, educational tools are taught to you through games, which we were not. So, this is just the natural extension for the next generation, and it is definitely here to stay," he explained.

The Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL) is a franchise-based youth esports league that features things like competitive gaming, live events, creators, and entertainment experiences.

Work-wise, Ranbir has two highly promising projects lined up for release. He will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, he will also essay the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Coming to Abhishek, he has been roped in to play a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan-led King. Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the project will also feature SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in a key role.