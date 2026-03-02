Tara Sutaria taps her inner Parsi baker, whips fresh cream and jam scones in new house

Actress Tara Sutaria seems to have tapped into her inner Parsi baker on Sunday evening, after she made some fresh scones and treated her fans to a glimpse of her homemade delights.

Tara Sutaria shows off her baking skills

Sharing pictures of lip-smacking delicacies topped with clotted cream and jam, Tara wrote, “Decided I’d bake fresh scones and clotted cream from scratch!”.

In the picture, the actress, without revealing her face, is seen holding a delicate plate with two golden-brown scones generously layered with thick clotted cream and a dollop of berry jam. In the background, you can see more scones resting on a baking tray all set to be baked.

Tara further added a playful touch to her post and wrote, “Parsi pro max” and further shared, “(can’t believe I baked these scones and made the cream in 45 minutes )”. The actress appeared delighted seeing her own baking skills, and proudly showcased her talent to her fans through her social media posts.

