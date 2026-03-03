Bruce Campbell diagnosed with cancer

Hollywood star Bruce Campbell, known for his work in Evil Dead, Jack of All Trades and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, has been diagnosed with an "incurable" form of cancer.

Bruce Campbell diagnosed with ‘treatable’ but not ‘curable’ cancer

The actor, 67, did not reveal which type of cancer he has been diagnosed with, but he said it is "treatable."

He began his statement, which was a text overlay on a photograph posted to his Instagram and X accounts, saying, “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that."

“I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock — it was to me too," he wrote. He went on to explain that he would not share further details and noted that he made the announcement for professional purposes, stating that "a few things will have to change." He said that appearances, conventions and "work in general" will be taking "a back seat to treatment."