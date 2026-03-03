Sunny Leone opens up about adopting daughter Nisha and trauma post multiple failed IVFs

Actress Sunny Leone has opened up about the trauma and self-blame she experienced following failed IVF attempts years ago, further admitting that the emotional toll left her questioning herself.

Sunny Leone talks about experiencing trauma post multiple failed IVFs

The actress opened up during a candid conversation with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on the latter’s famous vlog on YouTube.

Speaking about the painful phase, Sunny recalled, “We had already gone through one failed attempt. We had six perfect embryos. The first four were girls, two were boys, and then all of a sudden all the four girls just went.”

Sunny added, “It was very heartbreaking. I started to blame myself and felt like something was wrong with me. I kept asking, ‘Why is this happening? Is it my karma? Is it this? Is it that? But at the end, it's God’s plan for you.”

The actress further recalled how she thought of adoption. “So then when we were there, I said, why can’t we just adopt a baby girl? Those four girls are gone now.”