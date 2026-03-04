Esha Gupta shares her experience at Abu Dhabi amidst Middle East conflict

Posting multiple slides with the updates written on them, Esha wrote, "Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly god’s blessing to be safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Sunday). By 1 pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack, and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home".

She went on to praise UAE and the staff at Abu Dhabi airport who extended immense support during the crisis. "The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged to action and stayed calm throughout even though we were all in this situation together", she said.

Esha went on add details of what transpired next sharing that the passengers were given cash to purchase food at the airport. Everyone was provided with an accommodation by night.

She added, "We all were getting notifications alarms on our phones by the MOI of UAE to seek shelter. We also were getting reassurance alerts when situation seemed calm to them. We also were getting reassurance alerts when situation seemed calm to them."

The actor shared that the hotel management worked relentlessly and helped to the "best of their ability". Despite the tense situation, there was no chaos as such as the staff kept assuring everyone.

Esha continued, "The airport was not fully functional, yet, the staff was ready to help in every way, with answers even they did not know yet. All this shows just the backbone of a country and its strength, they took action when needed, no blaming anyone, just strong decisions."

She ended her message thanking the governments of both India and UAE for supporting the stranded people and making sure that everyone got back to their home country safe.