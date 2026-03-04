Nick Jonas shares a throwback pic of ‘one of his favourite Holi memories’ with Priyanka Chopra

Sharing the image, Nick captioned the post as, “A little throwback to one of my favorite Holi memories. Happy Holi everyone!”

The couple has often celebrated Indian festivals together. In many of his interviews, Nick has often spoken about how much he loves to celebrate Indian festivals, especially upon knowing that each festival has a specific significance. The singer has been seen embracing the Indian traditions and festivities with enthusiasm since his wedding with Priyanka in 2018.

His positive approach towards India and its traditions, along with his infinite love for his Indian wife, Priyanka Chopra, has won him the adorable title of ‘Jiju’ by all of Priyanka fans in India. The pop star Nick Jonas, recently had been turning into a cheerleader for his wife Priyanka Chopra and lauding her old Bollywood movies in his fun way.