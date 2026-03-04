When Amrita Rao turned muse for Akshay Kumar in candid Holi throwback pics

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao treated her fans to a colourful and cheery Holi-themed video montage featuring a series of colourful pictures of her. She revealed that the candid pictures were clicked by none other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Amrita Rao posts throwback Holi pictures from the sets of Jolly LLB

Taking to her social media account, Amrita shared a montage of static images capturing her in a joyful Holi mood, with bright colours smeared across her face and her laughing and smiling her heart out.

In one frame, the actress is seen smiling with streaks of yellow, pink and green gulal across her cheeks, while in another close-up shot, shows her enjoying the festive moment with all heart. One of the pictures, also features actress Huma Qureshi standing beside Amrita as the two appear to be posing together. Amrita wrote, “Photo courtesy @akshaykumar,” suggesting that the pictures were clicked by Akshay himself.