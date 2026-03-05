Princesses Maria Carolina and Maria Chiara of Bourbon wore Rahul Mishra at a recent Louvre dinner

Princess Maria Carolina and Princess Maria Chiara wore coordinated outfits from Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra's Fall 2025 Couture collection. Maria Carolina looked stunning in the "Silk Satin Mademoiselle Cloak With Hand Embroidered 'Everelle' Klimt Corset & Draped Skirt In Noir" from the collection while Maria Chiara wore "Hand Embroidered ‘Klimt Embrace’ Bodysuit".

The princesses looked like walking art, and their outfits will remind you of the iconic artwork by legendary Austrian symbolist painter, Gustav Klimt. The Rahul Mishra Fall 2025 Couture collection titled "Becoming Love", was inspired by Klimt's word and the inspiration is apparent. The collection was largely based on three of the painter's work: The Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer or The Woman in Gold, Water Serpents II and a portrait of Emilie Floege.

The princesses of Bourbon-Two Sicilies brought the art-inspired outfits to life as they posed outside the iconic Louvre museum. With intricate details and embroidery that made gemstones look real, the outfits were meant for royalty.

The Grand Dîner du Louvre is an exclusive annual event which is hosted during the Paris Fashion week. The dinner is organised to raise funds for the iconic Museum. The theme for the 2026 dinner at the heritage venue was, 'Le Louvre, la nuit'—The Louvre, by night and everybody dressed to impress.

The night saw some very famous faces in attendance such as Anya Taylor Joy, Diane Kruger, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvine, Eileen Gu, Suni Lee, Alexa Chung, Olandria and many others.