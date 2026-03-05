Priyanka Chopra replacing Sonam Kapoor as Dior ambassador? Paris Fashion Week appearance fuels rumours

Priyanka Chopra appeared at the Dior Autumn/Winter 2026–2027 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Her appearance fuelled the speculations surrounding who may be added, removed or changed as part of the luxury brand’s ambassador roster. There are currently many rumours regarding Priyanka Chopra replacing Sonam Kapoor as the new face of Dior. Sonam was announced as Dior's Global Brand Ambassador for 2024.

Netizens reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s attire at the Dior show in Paris

Priyanka Chopra was there when Dior presented its Fall 2026 ready-to-wear line at an event held in one of Paris' most beautiful locations: Le Jardin de Tuileries, which is a park within a park. Sonam Kapoor was not spotted at the PFW show. The actor is expecting her second child and celebrated her baby shower earlier this month.

Sonam Kapoor was Dior's first ever Indian ambassador in 2024. However, Priyanka has emerged as a major force in the celebrity fashion ecosystem in the last couple of years. consistent presence in the global fashion ecosystem, thanks to her high-profile red carpets appearances, luxury brand ambassadorships and international magazine covers.

Moreover, Priyanka has a strong association with Dior. Earlier this year, she presented at the 83rd annual Golden Globes wearing a navy-blue two-piece ensemble Dior Haute Couture by Jonathan Anderson. It's not unusual for fans to speculate on Priyanka's future at Dior, since the fashion label is also going through a transformative phase.