Sarah Ferguson is reportedly homeless after being evicted from royal home amid Andrew scandal

To make things worse, Sarah, too was found having connections to Epstein with email interactions resurfacing. According to reports, many friends are turning down her request of lodging due to the ongoing controversy.

According to an insider, "Everyone’s telling her that now’s not a good time. A lot of people actually really like her, but being associated with anyone associated with Epstein just isn’t wise right now."

If the email conversations released as part of the Epstein files are anything to go by, Sarah and Epstein shared a close bond. In one of the email exchanges, she even mentioned Epstein was like "the brother I have always wished for." Hence, the royal family could not take any risks and showed her the door to.

Sarah and Andrew are parents to two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. However, reports have revealed that they are being kept away from Sarah in order to safeguard their reputation. The royal family allegedly thinks that the princesses should stay farthest away from the scandal.