Why is Ram Charan barefoot everywhere? Ayyeppa Deeksha and its connection to Sabarimala Temple

The observance that typically lasts between 41 to 48 days is considered a period of spiritual preparation. Devotees are allowed only dress in simple saffron, blue or black clothing throughout the duration of the vow and often walk barefoot as a mark of humility and devotion. They are also expected to follow a strict vegetarian diet, abstaining from alcohol and other indulgences, and follow a disciplined daily routine centred on prayer and meditation.

The ritual also requires devotees to observe celibacy and avoid grooming practices lik cutting their hair or shaving during the period. The idea behind the observance is to encourage simplicity, spiritual focus and self-control, before the final pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple, where Lord Ayyappa is worshipped.

This definitely gets reflected as the RRR actor, despite attending one of the most high-profile social events in the Telugu film industry this week, chose to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the vow.