Abhishek Upmanyu takes a dig at Ranveer Allahbadia in his recent show: Video goes viral

He went on narrating his interaction with Beer Biceps, saying, “Mujhe mila tha woh Juhu mein… woh mujhe keh raha hain, ‘Bro, are you a hugger?’ maine kaha no no I am not. Maine usko mana kar diya.”

Humorously, Abhishek Upmanyu claimed he stayed away from hugging, as he thought if he hugged him, he'd end up in a lengthy podcast of a discussion, “Mujhe laga main usko hug karunga na woh mujhe chhodega nahi… aise hi pakad ke rakhega, podcast mein bitha dega.”

Abhishek Upmanyu also made fun of the deep questions usually discussed on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.” Maut ke baare mein sochte ho?’ aur waha jawab bhi dena padega baith ke.” And then he delivered the punchline saying, “Haan sochta hoon, teri maut ke baare mein.”

Ranveer Allahbadia, better known across social media as BeerBiceps, recently received backlash for one of his comments during a recent episode of the show India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina. The episode also featured other well-known creators such as Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija. When speaking to a contestant in the second episode, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The question generated a significant amount of negative feedback online. Following the uproar, Ranveer was summoned by the Maharashtra Police for 2 hours. Later, Beer Biceps posted a video saying, “My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm sorry.”