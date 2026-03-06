All you need to know about Vijay-Rashmika’s star-studded Hyderabad reception

To complement her look, Rashmika chose a neat and clean centre-parted braid adorned with flowers. Her look was further complemented with smoky eyes, shiny brown lip color and a touch of colour on her cheeks. The addition of sindoor gave her look the perfect touch of a traditional Indian bride. Standing alongside Rashmika, Vijay looked every bit of a classic beauty in his crisp white veshti and shirt combination. Vijay complemented his look with a white gold kada, a subtle necklace, and a black watch and finished off with a traditional bottu on his forehead.

The event in Hyderabad is as much a glamorous event as it is a gesture of gratitude for Rashmika and Vijay’s fans and families. Before the commencement of the reception, Rashmika and Vijay chose to spend some quality time with their fans, who were treated to a meal by the star couple, as they chose to feed their fans as a gesture of gratitude for their love and support. Vijay and Rashmika took some time to thank the media and paparazzi at the venue, and then called their families to join the star couple for a series of photographs.

The festivities in Hyderabad follow a multi-day celebration in Udaipur that balanced Telugu and Kodava traditions. From a lively sangeet to spiritual prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple, the journey of this iconic pair has been nothing short of cinematic. Their reception look now serves as the ultimate inspiration for 2026’s brides and grooms.